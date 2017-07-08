'Evil Genius 2' News: Developer Confirms Sequel for PC; Considers Making Versions for Other Consoles

Rebellion Developments Promotional image for "Evil Genius 2."

After several years, Rebellion Developments finally confirmed that they have started working on the "Evil Genius" sequel.

Earlier this week, Rebellion Developments published a statement on Steam to reveal that, after 13 years, "Evil Genius 2" is in the pipeline. The studio also released a video interview with CEO Jason Kingsley personally making the announcement.

In the video, Kingsley appeared to be really delighted to tell fans that they at last "have people actually working on this project."

Meanwhile, on the Steam community page, Rebellion Developments stated: "We'd like to make this super-duper clear – this isn't a remaster. Evil Genius 2 will be a fully-fledged sequel and it won't be free-to-play."

Rebellion Developments added that the sequel's development will be primarily focused on the PC version. However, the studio appears to be very open in considering ports for other gaming platforms.

"Our focus currently is on a PC release, but as ever we'll look at other platforms and see what fits and what doesn't," Rebellion Developments said.

Fans are reminded, however, that the project was only started in spring so it is "still at a very, very early stage." The developers are still perfecting their in-house engine called Asura, which will be used in making the sequel game.

Rebellion Developments also explained why they did not push through with their initial efforts to start making "Evil Genius 2" several years ago. They said: "Firstly, we were in the middle of a big transition into becoming our own publisher and we needed to put resources into the projects that became Zombie Army Trilogy, Battlezone' on PSVR and Sniper Elite 3 & 4."

The other reason has something to do with the funds. The developers admitted that they did not think it would be right to seek for crowdfunding for "Evil Genius 2" since they have successfully launched several "Sniper Elite" titles worldwide in the past years.

"With some big projects now out the door and being enjoyed by gamers worldwide, we feel like now is the time to return to the world of Evil Genius," Rebellion Developments added.