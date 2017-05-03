Ex-Couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa Grace Daytime Emmys Together

Following their highly publicized split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa of "Flip or Flop" attended the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards together on April 30. The celebrity exes arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center in California and were all smiles on the red carpet.

Facebook/FliporFloponHGTVPromotional photo for "Flip or Flop"

As they walked arm-in-arm and smiled for pictures, it looks like the ex-couple have already patched things up with each other after their split. Tarek and Christina attended the Daytime Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program during the event.

Photos of the amicable couple show that the exes came in coordinated outfits. Christina looked great with her black mini dress that had a flared skirt and long sleeves. Tarek, on the other hand, was a dashing Romeo in his classic black tuxedo.

The former pair, who have two children together, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 20 months, announced late last year that they had decided to put an end to their seven years of marriage. They confirmed the news months after rumors about their alleged altercation at their Orange County home in May 2016 made headlines.

According to reports, both Tarek and Christina have started dating other people since their split. Tarek reportedly went out with 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, their former nanny. Christina, in the meantime, dated their family contractor Gary Anderson for some time.

Earlier last April, Tarek and Christina signed on for the eighth season of "Flip or Flop."

In March, Christina talked with Entertainment Tonight about her and Tarek's friendly working relationship. "We're actually getting along really, really well right now," she said. She also revealed that she and her ex-husband have already discovered how to work together peacefully by "letting go" of their past issues and making their children their priority.

"Flip or Flop" season 8 is set to premiere in December on HGTV.