Ex-Superman Dean Cain Wants a 'Lois & Clark' Season 5 with Teri Hatcher After 20 Years

Dean Cain wants another shot at playing Superman. The actor said his old show, "Lois & Clark," where he played Clark Kent/Superman for four years, deserves a fifth season to give the story its proper ending.

Flickr/Alan Light Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain starred in "Lois & Clark" in the 1990s.

Cain was talking to the Australian network 7 News Sydney when he opened up about a "Lois & Clark" reunion with Teri Hatcher (Lois Lane). He said they could probably do a six-episode run, or 10 episodes, or a movie on television just to tie things together because the series ended abruptly.

"Teri [Hatcher] got pregnant in between and couldn't work on that fifth season so they decided to shut it down," Cain said. "I think we still need a fifth season, we need something, at least part of a fifth season. So I'm hoping that we get a chance to maybe finish up the series."

Cain might have a point as "Lois & Clark" ended with a cliffhanger. The finale episode's scene showed that a baby was delivered to the couple's doorstep. It had an S mark on the blanket and a note that stated the child belonged to Clark and Lois.

Today's TV viewers, however, might recognize Cain and Hatcher for the special roles they play on "Supergirl" on The CW. Cain plays Jeremiah Danvers, the adoptive dad of Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoit) while Hatcher is the alien villainess Rhea. The two former co-stars, however, haven't had a chance to appear together on "Supergirl," but they remain in touch and recently went to the Supernova Comic Con and Gaming Expo in Australia together.

Soaring together again. So fun to reunite. Thanks to #bridgeclimbsydney. #loisandclark #deancain A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

"Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" aired on ABC from 1993 to 1997. It focused more on how the relationship of Lois Lane and Clark Kent developed, while his being Superman was only secondary to the show.

ABC renewed the show for a fifth season but production did not happen. The network removed the series from its fall 1997 schedule.