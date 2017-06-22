Expert Says Humans May Be Able to Find Alien Life Within Two Decades

Humans may be able to detect alien life in less than two decades, but it will be far from intelligent and will be limited only to microbial life forms. Moreover, whatever life to be discovered will be those closest to Earth and not from a distant planet in another galaxy.

REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research InstituteNew Horizons took this image of the icy moon Europa rising above Jupiter's cloud tops after the spacecraft's closest approach to Jupiter.

This was bared by astronomer researcher Chris Impey who suggested that the chance of finding intelligent life soon is highly unlikely. "I put my money on detecting microbial life in 10 to 15 years, but not at all detecting intelligent life," the head of University of Arizona's department of astronomy said.

Impey is banking on the improvements of technology and modern instruments in recent years. He cited the James Webb telescope which will be the world's biggest and most powerful when it is launched in 2018. It has been described as a time machine as it is capable of peering back 200 million years after the Big Bang.

Impey went on to say that man doesn't have to look far for microbial life as this can be found within the solar system. The first planet that may come to mind is Mars, but if life did exist there, it will likely be deep below the surface, making it difficult to find. But there may be traces of ancient life forms that are easier to spot, he added.

Impey's best bet is the water world of Europa, the smallest of the Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter, which is believed to contain some of the conditions to support life. Aside from having water ocean — a key component for life — beneath its icy surface, it also has an abundance of chemicals known as oxidants which react with compounds known as reductants to form the energy needed for life.