Expert Tips on Choosing and Using Sunscreen

Because of global warming, people all around the world are experiencing summer in varying degrees. As a response to the scorching sun, many slather sunscreen in an attempt to at least protect themselves from sunburn and at worst, skin cancer. To help guide consumers, a recent report summarized how to choose the proper sunscreen.

REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier Holidaymakers and tourists sunbathe on the beach on a hot summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 9, 2010.

Summer is here and it's definitely time to battle the heat with a bit of time spent on the beach, in the pool or anywhere cool. Although it's a much-deserved break for students on their vacation and employees looking to enjoy their salaries, there's a danger in spending too much time under the sun. To combat this and to protect oneself from the harmful effects of the summer sun, the Environment Working Group (EWG) released a report that summarizes the tips that have experts have in choosing the right sunblock.

The first on the list of tips is to keep in mind that sunscreens do not necessarily protect from skin cancer. There is little evidence to make such a claim and it has been found that despite the increase in protection, sunscreens do little to reduce the increase of skin cancer cases.

Another tip is for consumers to not be fooled by the SPF displayed. Higher SPFs do not differ from others and it will only cause consumers to put on too little or spend more time under the sun with minimal protection. EWG also urges consumers to keep in mind that an additive, a form of Vitamin A, can actually speed up the development of skin cancer.

A fun fact of the organization indicated that European sunscreens actually provide better UVA protection. No. 5 on the list reminds consumers that aside from sunburn, sunscreens don't actually protect from other damages such as aging. Furthermore, some sunscreen ingredients can actually be absorbed into the skin that will make it visible through people's urine or a mother's breast milk.

The EWG provides a more in-depth discussion of each tip on the list but all in all, this is the summary: Don't forget to wear sunscreen but use it in moderation. Always keep in mind that there's a limit when it comes to how much time should be spent under the harsh sun.