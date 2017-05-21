Exploding Beats Headphones News Update: Apple Points Finger at Third-Party Battery Supplier

Apple recently responded in the case of a Beats headphone that exploded mid-air and said that the third-party battery suppliers are to blame.

REUTERS/Eduardo MunozA man listens to Beats brand headphones on a street in New York, May 29, 2014. Apple Inc will buy Beats for about billion and bring recording mogul Jimmy Iovine into its ranks, hoping to win points with the music industry and help it catch up in fast-growing music streaming. As expected, Beats co-founders Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre will join Apple as part of the acquisition of the music streaming and audio equipment company.

In February, an Australian woman, who prefers to maintain her anonymity, burned parts of her face, hair and hands after her Beats headphone exploded while she was on board a flight from Beijing to Melbourne, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The report adds that while sleeping on the flight, the woman woke up with "the sound of an explosion and a burning sensation on her face." She then realized that her Beats headphones had exploded.

The victim reportedly sought legal action to seek compensation from Apple following the incident and demanded to be reimbursed for the value of the headphone and some "ruined clothing."

However, it looks like Apple has refused to adhere to her demands and has purportedly responded to the woman's legal counsel by saying that they have conducted an investigation on the matter and their findings said "the issue was caused by a third-party battery."

Naturally, the victim was reportedly disappointed by how Apple responded to her case and said in a statement, "The headphones don't work without batteries, yet nowhere on the headphones – or their packaging – did it specify which brand of batteries should be used."

According to the Australian woman, she purchased the said headphones duty-free back in 2014 while the AAA batteries installed in the device when it exploded were from Australia.

On the other hand, BGR points out that companies normally deal with this kind of complaint by showing their regret and discreetly agreeing to a settlement. However, the report suggests that Apple might not have wanted to be linked to an exploding battery incident, thus it set the record straight and said the battery maker was to be blamed.

Apple acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics back in 2014 under a $3 billion deal.