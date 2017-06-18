'Extinction' Gameplay News: New Video Shows How Sentinel Avil Fights the Ogres

Weeks after it was announced, "Extinction's" gameplay was shown a few days ago on the PlayStation 4.

After developer Iron Galaxy made the announcement and showed a cinematic video that featured one of the last Sentinels of the world warding off an attack made by some beasts and ogres on a human base, it was only natural that a gameplay clip would soon follow.

By the looks of it, "Extinction" requires players to home in on specific body parts as they annihilate the huge ogres.It is basically a game of tactics, where the player travels across the terrain in various directions, runs on walls and uses his whip that turns into a hook to perform air strikes against the enemies.

Based on the video, the game needs players to master the different combat maneuvers so as to take down the giant beasts. Published by Maximum Games, the new video reveals that the game's hero, Sentinel Avil, is capable of double-jumping and air-dashing through the sky.

"Extinction's" gameplay also includes a "slow time" mechanic, as well as a broad range of special moves and combinations. The turning point of the game is when the ogres start appearing. These huge creatures can be totally dismembered, although they do wear some protective armor to prevent the sentinels from hitting their arms and legs.

Although the armor makes it hard for the player to dismember the ogres, the good news is that they can still be split into pieces through charged-up "rune strikes." Since some armor tend to take longer to destroy, the player needs a dose of patience in breaking them. It is also important for the player to note that the limbs of the ogres are capable of regeneration, so once they are destroyed, the player should move fast to give them the killer blow before they even regenerate.

"Extinction" is set for release in 2018 and will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.