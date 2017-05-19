ExtraTorrent Shutdown News 2017: Torrent Site Permanently Goes Offline

Another major torrent site shuts down for good.

extra.toExtraTorrent's announcement regarding the permanent shutdown of its website.

On Wednesday, May 17, ExtraTorrent posted on its homepage that all the data posted on its main site and all its mirrors will be deleted as it goes offline. The file-sharing service provider also warns its users from accessing fake ExtraTorrent sites, as well as its clones.

TorrentFreak reached out to ExtraTorrent operator named SaM to clarify the post, but the operator only released a brief statement saying: "It's time we say goodbye." He did not offer an explanation about the site's demise.

The report also reveals that the torrent site's release group ETRG is also leaving the torrent community. "Ettv and Ethd could remain operational if they get enough donations to sustain the expenses and if they people handling it ready to keep going."

This is not the first time that the torrent site went offline. In November 2016, SaM was locked out of Subreg.cz's control panel and had to wait for a court's advice to proceed with their operation. But the problem did not affect ExtraTorrent's mirror sites, and the main site managed to return online after a few weeks.

However, it seems like the site's current situation will be a permanent one based on the statement.

Other torrent sites also ended their operations permanently, including Torrentz.eu, KickAssTorrents, Coke & Popcorn, Popcorn Time, What.cd, and TorrentHound.

But despite the shutdown of several torrent sites, reports claim there are still a number of alternative sites where torrent users can download and share files. The sites include The Pirate Bay, which remains a strong file-sharing site in spite of the constant efforts to shut it down.

Other available torrent sites online include RARBG, which can be a good site for video, music, and software sharing, and the YTS/YIFY.ag website.