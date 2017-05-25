ExtraTorrent shutdown news, 2017 update: Website resurrected on new domain

ExtraTorrent, the second largest torrent site on the Internet, has voluntarily shut down its domain. However, it appears that a new domain supposedly run by the uploaders from ExtraTorrent has surfaced.

On May 17, ExtraTorrent voluntarily went offline permanently. The homepage of the deactivated site now shows the following note: "ExtraTorrent has shut down permanently. ExtraTorrent with all mirrors goes offline. We permanently erase all data. Stay away from fake ExtraTorrent websites and clones."

ExtraTorrent was terminated after KickAss Torrents was shut down and Pirate Bay domains were blocked in certain countries.

The operator of ExtraTorrent, who goes by the alias SaM, told Torrent Freak, "It's time we say goodbye." But he did assure torrent users that there are sites that will remain active with enough support.

"Ettv and Ethd could remain operational if they get enough donations to sustain the expenses and if the people handling it [are] ready to keep going," SaM explained.

However, it appears that a new ExtraTorrent domain has gone live and is claimed to be run by the uploaders on the original site.

The site, extratorrent.cd, is fully operational with a register and log-in access and available torrents for downloading.

The Inquirer received an e-mail from the uploaders running the new ExtraTorrent site, saying that they are doing their best to bring back all data.

"We are a group of uploaders & admin's from ExtraTorrent. As you know, SaM from ExtraTorrent pulled the plug yesterday and took all data offline under pressure from authorities. We were in deep shock & have been working hard to get it back online with all previous data," the publication reports.

The mail also included reassurance that the new ExtraTorrent site is "successfully resurrected" and "new data is continuously being updated."

They also claim to be the same group that revived The Pirate Bay and KickAss Torrents.