ExtraTorrent Shutdown Updates: Torrenting Site Back via Copycat

It has only been less than two weeks since ExtraTorrent made the announcement that it was shutting its doors permanently and cautioned its members against fake ExtraTorrent websites, but it has been learned that the second largest torrenting site is back in the business again, thanks to its copycat.

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.Reuters/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/Files

According to reports, loyal fans of the torrenting site have launched a new domain with all of the content transferred from the original website, and the administrators of the copycat website have said new torrents will be added into it.

"We have successfully resurrected it (ExtraTorrent) back to its glory at extratorrent.cd with all available data. It's live and new data is continuously being updated. Some small features are not yet working and we are getting it fixed as we speak," the administrators told Inquirer.

It has been learned that the people behind the copycat website are the same individuals who also resurrected Pirate Bay and KickAss Torrents. While many of those fond of illegal downloads cheer the creation of the copycat website, some can only wonder if it will be as popular as the original that has promised to shut down permanently.

ExtraTorrent is considered to be the second most popular torrenting site next to Pirate Bay after its launch back in 2006. Earlier this month, the torrenting site surprised its members with a greeting on its home page that it was shutting down for good. While some suspected that legal threats led to the closure of the torrenting site, it was later revealed that lack of funds was the primary culprit for the shutdown.

"ExtraTorrent has shut down permanently. ExtraTorrent with all mirrors goes offline.. We permanently erase all data. Stay away from fake ExtraTorrent websites and clones. Thx to all ET supporters and torrent community.ET was a place to be..." went the parting words of the original ExtraTorrent when it bade goodbye last May 17.