'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' News, Updates: Zac Efron a Perfect Match for Ted Bundy

Because fans are used to attributing Zac Efron to mostly romantic and comedy films, his role in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" may come as a shock to both himself and his fans. In the film, Efron will star as Ted Bundy, a high-profile serial killer who confessed to killing 30 women.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Zac Efron attends the premiere of ''Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'' in Hollywood, California, June 29, 2016.

To provide some insight on what to expect from the role of Efron, Bundy's lawyer John Henry Browne from the '70s to the early '80s was contacted and asked about why Efron looks to be the perfect match for Bundy.

According to Browne, Efron's looks and personality gives him the advantage of taking on Bundy's character, a man who is seemingly the master of smooth-talking and trained in the art of seduction that allowed him to capture and murder 30 women, as reported by TMZ.

Browne further emphasized that if Efron can pull off such a dark character, it may just be the highlight of his career.

The Hollywood Reporter provided some much-needed details about "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." According to their sources, the events will be told from the point of view of Bundy's girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. The film will be directed by Joe Berlinger and the script was written by Michael Werwie, who won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize for it. Voltage Pictures is currently introducing the film to buyers in Cannes.

Bundy's girlfriend Kloepfer initially defended him for all the accusations and suspicions. But in a sudden turn of events, Kloepfer became instrumental to his arrest as she was the one who turned him in. She began to get suspicious of her boyfriend when she noticed that he went out frequently in the middle of the night and when she found certain things that she couldn't understand.

Fearing for her safety, Kloepfer actually reached out to the police even before Bundy reached the top of the suspect list. After she called a second time, Bundy was investigated and therein started the whole mess of born out of his actions.