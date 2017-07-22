Ezekiel Elliott Investigation Reportedly 'Nearing Conclusion'

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) smiles after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium, Nov. 20, 2016.

Is Ezekiel Elliott going to miss time next season due to suspension?

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero has reported that the National Football League's (NFL) investigation into the domestic-violence claims against Elliott is nearing completion. However, it's still unclear whether second-year running back will be suspended or not.

"The NFL Players Association recently filed to the NFL what the union, Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives hope is a final response that answers any lingering questions remaining in the league's year-long investigation into the Dallas Cowboys' star running back, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell NFL.com," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote in their report

"The report the NFL sent to the NFLPA made no recommendation one way or another on potential discipline, according to two people who have seen it," they added.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will not make the announcement this weekend, so fans will have to wait until next week to find out if Elliott is going to miss any time.

In any case, the Dallas Cowboys seem to be bracing for a suspension. NFL.com has reported that Denard Robinson has worked out for the team on Thursday, and ESPN's Field Yates said Ronni Hillman was also in town on that day to work out with the Cowboys.

Losing Elliott for an extended period of time is going to hurt, but they have Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and rookie Jahad Thomas on the roster, and they may add one more.

Elliott is an All-Pro level performer. However, he can't seem to stay out of trouble. The investigation began after his former girlfriend told police that he assaulted her several times in July 2016. Earlier last year, the same woman also claimed that she injured her shoulder after Elliott pushed her up against a wall.

The running back's reputation got worse when he pulled down a woman's shirt and exposed her breast to the public at a St. Patrick's Day party in March 2017. He was also involved in an incident at a bar in Dallas earlier this week, but the police have suspended the investigation for now due to the lack of a complaint.