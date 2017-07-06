Ezra Miller Reprises Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 2'

Warner Bros. has released new information regarding the second installment of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." The studio revealed the cast members for the upcoming film as well as a few plot details.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.

As expected, the "Harry Potter" spin-off, which is currently dubbed as "Fantastic Beasts 2," will once again see Eddie Redmayne as the magizoologist Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as the auror Tina Goldstein, and Alison Sudol as Tina's sister Queenie.

Ezra Miller, who portrayed the Obscurial, Credence, will be reprising his role for the sequel. While the character was believed to have been destroyed, the wisp of black matter that Newt saw in the scene probably was his escape. Little is known about Credence's comeback in the untitled "Fantastic Beasts" sequel, but it is expected to be mysterious, as described in the report of Pottermore.

Another rather unexpected character who is bound to return is the No-Maj (the American slang for muggle) Jacob Kowalski. Although his memory of the world of wizards has been obliviated, he somehow found his way back to Queenie. In their reunion, author J.K. Rowling stated that he displayed a "flicker of memory."

Newt Scamander's friend and former schoolmate Leta Lestrange, played by Zoe Kravitz, will also be featured in the film. More details about the character are expected to be revealed in the film.

New additions to the film include William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Olafur Darri Olafsson, and Kevin Guthrie.

Perhaps one of the most-awaited highlights of the spin-off is the Albus Dumbledore and Grindelwald pairing. Johnny Depp will reprise his role as the dark wizard, while Jude Law will be debuting as the younger Hogwarts headmaster.

The upcoming film is set a few short months after the events of the preceding title, with Grindelwald escaping prison and building an army of wizards.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" has already begun filming, which is being directed by David Yates. The sequel is slated to hit the big screen on Nov. 16, 2018.