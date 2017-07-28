'F1 2017' News: Trailer Features Classic Cars and Monaco at Night

Facebook/formula1game "F1 2017" will be released on Aug. 25.

As one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, the gaming community has been patiently waiting for updates on "F1 2017." Developed by Codemasters, "F1 2017" has received its latest gameplay trailer that features what to expect from the upcoming video game of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship. If it is anything to go by, it looks like fans and car enthusiasts are up for a treat from the game developers.

"We know our fans have loved seeing the classic cars being revealed in the recent weeks, but we know they also want to see the new cars in action as well," said Lee Mather, creative director at Codemasters, as posted on Formula 1. "The 2017 cars present their own unique challenge as they are incredibly fast but wider and heavier than before, therefore we have had to completely rework the physics system to refine the balance between aerodynamics and tyre grip."

Aside from the impressive lineup of playable cars from classic to modern, eagle-eyed fans will also notice that the trailer gives a small bit of information: For the first time ever in the series, they can now race in the iconic streets of Monaco at night. Furthermore, players can also experience the 20 official circuits of this season on top of the four brand-new short circuits set in Britain, Bahrain, The U.S., and a soon-to-be-announced track.

Considering the hype for "F1 2017" and the anticipation of the fans, many are still waiting on more details in the weeks leading up to its release. There is one more track up for reveal, and if predictions are accurate, fans are expecting to see it during the first couple of weeks of August.

"F1 2017" is set to be released on Aug. 25 for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and Windows PC.