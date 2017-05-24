'F1 2017' Release Date, Gameplay News: Comeback of 12 Classic Cars

"F1 2016" was such a big hit for car enthusiasts and video gamers that game developer Codemasters had a lot of pressure to make "F1 2017" as impressive as its predecessor. The company made sure to incorporate some changes to bring more interest to the game, like the comeback of classic Formula One (F1) cars.

Codemasters Promotional image for "F1 2017" featuring the Ferrari F2002.

Despite the little knowledge known about "F1 2017's" release, it's already bringing a lot of excitement to video gamers; some may even say the video game is more exciting than watching an actual car race.

One of the things fans most are excited about seeing iconic race cars in the game. Codemasters has already revealed that there would be 12 classic cars included in the game. However, only three have been mentioned with the other nine being kept a secret until the release of the game.

One of the classic cars to be included is the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, which won 15 of 16 races the year it was used. The other classic car that will make a comeback is the Ferrari F2002. When the F2002 was used, it won 14 out of the 15 races it was entered in, which makes it similar to the McLaren.

The last classic car revealed was the 1992 Williams FW14B. This car has one of the most advanced systems in the history of F1 cars. It had an active suspension and anti-lock brakes, which are now banned from F1.

An exciting thing about having classic cars in "F1 2017" is being able to use them in the career mode. This mode is where players will receive invitations to race their cars and compete with other racers. Career mode will allow players to feel how it is to actually be part of a car race.

To bring more excitement to the game, Codemasters also said that there would be four new track layouts included. Players will get a chance to explore and be challenged by the new twists and turns of unfamiliar racetracks.

"F1 2017" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, Aug. 25.