'F1 2017' Release Date, News: Four Iconic McLaren Cars Included in Gameplay

Facebook/formula1game 'F1 2017' will be released on Aug. 25.

Racing fans will be happy to know that four historic McLaren cars will be featured in the upcoming "F1 2017," which will be released later this year.

Codemasters and Koch Media announced the news via a press release. Players will get the chance to race four different McLaren cars famously driven by various racers.

The first car is the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, which was driven by Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna. The car was raced during the 1988 Formula 1 season and won 15 out of 16 races. With this car, Senna won his first world championship title.

The second car is the 1991 McLaren MP4/6, which was driven by Senna and Gerhard Berger. At the time, Senna was the reigning World Champion. The car made headlines--and for good reason, having grabbed eight wins and scored 148 points. With this car, Senna won his third and final world championship title.

The third car is the 1998 McLaren MP4-13, which was driven by Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard. Häkkinen won his first Drivers' Championship with the car in 1998.

The fourth and final car is the 2008 McLaren MP4-23, which was driven by Lewis Hamilton and Heikki Kovalainen. With this car, Hamilton won his first World Drivers' Championship title at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where it beat out Toyota's Timo Glock.

"It's pretty hard to pick just four significant McLaren Formula 1 cars – so all credit to the people at Codemasters for choosing these iconic, championship-winning machines," McLaren Group Executive Director Zak Brown said. "If you're a gamer, or a McLaren fan of any era, then I think you're going to want to race these cars in Codemasters' F1 2017."

But those four McLaren cars will not be the only iconic vehicles fans will be able to play with in the upcoming game. There are plenty of other cars, including the 2006 Renault R26, which was announced earlier this month. The car is known for having been driven by Fernando Alonso and Giancarlo Fisichella. With it, they won eight out of 18 races, and Alonso received his second Drivers' Championship.

"F1 2017" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 25.