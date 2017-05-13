F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2017 Live Stream Free: Watch Formula One Racing Online

The F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2017 takes place on Sunday, and Britain's Lewis Hamilton will be on pole for this important race. This year's Formula One competition seems to get more intriguing with each race, and it's set to be another close one this weekend. The race has a scheduled start time of 8 a.m. ET (1 p.m. BST) and can be watched online through live stream (details below).

Hamilton managed to sneak ahead of Sebastian Vettel to claim pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Briton claiming the front spot on the grid by just 0.051 seconds.

For a moment it did look like Vettel would steal the pole from Hamilton as he zoomed along in his qualifying run, however, a mistake by the German at the final corner saw him miss out by a slight margin.

Making up the second row on the grid are Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Claiming pole will be a huge relief for Hamilton who has suffered a tough few races. Especially last time out in Russia, he struggled to keep up with the front runners and could only manage to finish in fourth place.

Vettel was threatening to run out to a clear lead ahead of Hamilton if things continued to slide for the Mercedes driver, however, a pole here in Spain has seemingly indicated that the British driver is back to his best.

But Hamilton will know better than anyone, that if he fails to convert his pole position to staying out front after the first few corners, then he could struggle here and lose more ground. The start of the race will be vital for Hamilton to impose himself and take full advantage of his place on the grid.

Hamilton has said about qualifying: "First Q3 lap was very, very good. The last lap was not quite as good. I was up by 0.2secs I think, but I didn't finish it that way."

He added, "I didn't make a mistake, but it is very gusty out there and sometimes you brake in the same place and the car stops really well or locks up and I braked and the car really stopped [too quickly]. But it was enough to keep me ahead."

The Spanish Grand Prix 2017 has a scheduled start time of 8 a.m. ET and can be watched online through live stream by clicking here.