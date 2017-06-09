'Fable Fortune' Release Date News: Collectible Card Game to Arrive on July 11

"Fable Fortune" will come to the PC and Xbox One platforms next month. The collectible card game set in the "Fable" universe comes after the dissolution of Lionhead Studios, the original creator of the video game series.

Flaming Fowl Studios "Fable Fortune's" early access begins in July.

Originally set for a loose release this year, it has now been revealed that the game will have an early access build set for July 11. The title is set for a full release at some point this year. The exact date will probably be revealed following the launch of the early access.

Developer Flaming Fowl Studios started a Kickstarter campaign early this month; however, it failed to reach its target. The campaign was taken down after the developers received additional funding from another source.

So far, everything is said to be going smoothly with the game's closed beta about to commence. Interested individuals can register on this website to apply for the closed beta testing.

Early access to "Fable Fortune" can also be received via the Founder's Pack. Purchasing this pack not only allows access to the beta but gives a wide array of in-game benefits as well.

The Founder's Pack is currently priced at $15 and contains over $40 worth of in-game items. This includes 20 card packs, an exclusive "Flaming Fowl" card and the "very rare" Giant Egg card.

The game currently features six heroes to choose from with each hero having a set of unique powers. Completing the in-game quests allows the player to "define their destiny" and steer their hero from either good or evil to unleash their true power.

"Fable Fortune" will be free-to-play after it is released following the conclusion of the beta test. Meanwhile, the Founder's Pack is for those who want to give try it out right away and don't mind spending a few bucks for it.