FaceApp Forced to Remove Race-Based Filters After Public Backlash

Facebook/faceappai Promotional image for FaceApp

FaceApp was forced to immediately remove newly installed race-based photo filters after a public backlash.

Last week, a report from Mic spotted an update notification for FaceApp. However, unlike the usual application update, this one had the perfect recipe for inciting public backlash.

The update note was clear and simple. It said, "New Filters: Asian, Black, Caucasian, and Indian." Shortly after, FaceApp users were quick to notice the app's new filters and pointed out why they should be removed.

In an attempt to control the damage, FaceApp's founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov immediately issued a statement (via CNN) on Wednesday and assured the app's users that "the new controversial filters will be removed in the next few hours."

Goncharov added they would completely remove the filters from the application's servers so users will not have to install another update to apply the changes.

Meanwhile, Goncharov also explained to The Verge via email: "The ethnicity change filters have been designed to be equal in all aspects." He added: "They don't have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order."

Tech Crunch's Lucas Matney commented through his Twitter page: "Wow... FaceApp really setting the bar for racist AR with its awful new update that includes Black, Indian and Asian 'race filters.'"

Meanwhile, another user also reminded people how FaceApp used to be an interesting application to use in making fun of friends by adding "smiles and wrinkles" to their faces. The user then added: "We regret to inform you that FaceApp is racist."

FaceApp became a popular application when it introduced an algorithm that made users look older in their selfies. The results were perceived accurate, thus giving fame to the app.

However, in April, the app was also caught in a controversy very similar to last week's issue.

People have the connotation that the word "hot" can also mean "attractive" or "good-looking," so when FaceApp introduced its "hot mode" filter, many expected it to edit selfies and make them look better. However, all the app did was lighten the users' skin complexion which, to many, also sent a bad message.