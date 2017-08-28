Facebook, Instagram Experience Widespread Downtime Problems; Twitter Saves the Day

Facebook and Instagram users continue to fret about being unable to access the two social media apps since last weekend, as thousands of outages for both networks were being reported since Saturday morning, Aug. 26.

Reuters/Valentin Flauraud The loading screen of the Facebook application on a mobile phone is seen in this photo illustration.

The outage drove Facebook and Instagram fans to the one major social media outlet that was working at the time — Twitter. As #facebookdown trended on the short message service, users were also reporting that Instagram was inaccessible, too.

Many users were just grateful that Twitter is there for them as Facebook remains out of commission during that time. "I've actually spent time with my family now that Facebook and Instagram are down. Nice people," one user tweeted, making light of the situation as users wait for the social media networks to come back online.

Others were more proactive during that span, as Down Detector received thousands of reports from people unable to view their Facebook updates for the day. At the height of the incident, 44 percent of users responded that they were unable to access even just the login page, while 38 percent reported various issues while trying to sign in, as recapped by Fortune.

Instagram users, meanwhile, were also having issues using the photo-sharing social network. As many as 8,000 outages were reported to Down Detector at one time as 28 percent indicated that they had problems trying to log in, while 44 percent had problems with their photo feed.

The Down Detector outage reporting service indicates that Instagram is still having issues since Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8:17 a.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the status for Facebook still reads "27 August: Problems at Facebook" since 7:00 a.m. EDT.

Facebook still remains quiet about the cause of the widespread outages, although a representative did get in touch with The Verge to give a vague update on the situation. The social media network is "currently restoring service for everyone" while trying to address "a technical issue" at the root of the incidents.