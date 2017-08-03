Facebook Messenger Tips, Tricks: 7 Interesting Features for Communication App's Users

Facebook is one of the most widely-used apps on smartphones right now. The company's standalone communication app, Messenger, continues to gain new users each day — pushing them to add more features for people to try out. Here are a few useful tips and tricks when using the Messenger app.

Archiving

For those who want to declutter their Messenger inbox, archiving is the way to go. This option allows users to keep the conversations they often use on the app's home page, making it easier to return to important messages.

Message requests

Messages from someone who is not a person's friend automatically fall under the Message Requests section. Users can check it on their inbox and easily filter out messages from strangers.

Share music

Music lovers can now share songs with their friends through Messenger. They simply need to tap the "+" icon in a conversation and tap the Spotify button that appears.

Play games

Users can also interact with their friends by playing online games on Messenger. To begin, they need to tap the joystick icon on the home screen's bottom right-hand corner. Classic games can be played, including "Space Invaders," "Snake" and "Pac-Man."

Change themes

While Blue is the default theme of Messenger, users now have the option of customizing it. They can choose any color they want by opening a chat, tapping the options button and selecting one color.

Adjust emoji size

Emojis can also come in different sizes. To make an emoji larger, one just needs to push down the icon they want. Upon releasing their finger, users will automatically be sent the custom-sized emoji.

Send location

Users have the option of sending out their current location to friends. They only need to tap the "+" sign and choose "Location." The selected location can be shared for an hour.