Facebook TV Shows: Social Network Greenlights Docuseries with Lonzo Ball and 'Returning the Favor'

Facebook moves ahead with its plan to produce original shows that will be streamed on the platform. The company greenlighted the development of a docuseries featuring emerging NBA star Lonzo Ball and a people-centered show called "Returning the Favor" with host Mike Rowe.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic Facebook will be streaming original series on the platform soon.

The still-untitled docuseries featuring Ball will have cameras following him and his family around. Ball's brothers, Liangelo and LaMelo, are also making a name in the basketball scene as high school standout players.

"Returning the Favor," on the other hand, will feature people who have made a difference in their community. Rowe has started filming some of the episodes and he has posted a teaser on his Facebook before the show was officially confirmed.

"We're supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around — from sports to comedy to reality to gaming," Facebook Vice President for Media and Partnership Nick Grudin said. The company is pouring money into these productions but Grudin said that eventually, producers will be able to benefit from an ad scheme that the social network will develop.

Earlier, Facebook also ordered two other original shows from content creators. "Strangers" will center on millennial relationships while "Last State Standing" will be a dating game show. Reports stated Mark Zuckerberg's company is willing to pay $3 million per episode for its shows.

Facebook is also in talks with major Hollywood talent agencies like Creative Artists Agency, ICM Partners, United Talent Agency and William Morris Endeavor for its latest plans to partner with content creators. Facebook users will likely not be asked to pay for subscription in order to watch these shows unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO Now. Instead, those on the site should expect a flow of ads coming into the social network, which can be adjusted or removed via the privacy setting.