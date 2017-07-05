Facebook WiFi Locator News: 'Find WiFi' Feature Now Released Worldwide

Pixabay/Digitalpfade Image used for illustration only.

As the people behind Facebook aim for the application to be as user-friendly as possible, they have now found a way to make it easier for users all over the world to find a Wi-Fi connection when they are on-the-go, which is great for those who are traveling often.

When the "Find Wi-Fi" feature was launched, it was made available only in few select countries. Now, it is being released worldwide, for both iOS and Android devices.

"We launched Find Wi-Fi in a handful of countries last year and found it's not only helpful for people who are traveling or on-the-go, but especially useful in areas where cellular data is scarce," Facebook engineering director Alex Himel wrote in a blog post on the Facebook Newsroom last week.

He added, "Find Wi-Fi helps you locate available Wi-Fi hot spots nearby that businesses have shared with Facebook from their Page. So wherever you are, you can easily map the closest connections when your data connection is weak."

To access this feature, users must click on the "More" tab in the Facebook application and then select "Find WiFi." Once the feature is activated, users can easily find nearby hotspots hosted by nearby businesses, and connect to the internet for free. Users can also learn more about these businesses, which is beneficial for both parties.

One important thing to note when accessing the internet through public WiFi connections, however, is that it may not be as safe at all times.

According to iPass, "coffee shops are seen as the most dangerous public Wi-Fi venue of all." This is because, based on their research, this is how hackers infiltrate into people's electronic devices and compromise their data, often being the cause of online theft.

So, despite the ease of using Facebook's "Find WiFi" feature and getting connected, people must still be wary of the dangers that it could bring.