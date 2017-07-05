Facebook Wins Against Privacy Lawsuit as Judge Cites User Responsibility

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo Facebook is being accused of using the "like" buttons found on its website to track which sites users visited.

With the current trend of technological advancements, there is growing concern about one's security and privacy. The internet is a vast and complicated world, and considering how Google actually made health records available in its search index, there is a good possibility that what one values can be jeopardized every time they log in. Facebook is one of the companies that faced a similar issue, and a recent lawsuit about user tracking was dismissed by the judge on grounds of the people's responsibility.

The case was based on the plaintiff's claim that the social media giant is using its react buttons to track which sites they visited, which would inevitably lead to the conclusion that Facebook is keeping a record of everyone's browsing history. The accusing party argued that this was a direct violation of federal laws that prevented wiretapping and protected privacy.

According to reports, the case was dismissed as the judge explained that it was the user's responsibility to keep their browsing history private. Judge Edward Davila of San Jose, California saw through the case and gave the controversial ruling.

"Facebook's intrusion could have easily been blocked, but plaintiffs chose not to do so," said Davila. "The fact that a user's web browser automatically sends the same information to both parties does not establish that one party intercepted the user's communication with the other."

The lawyers of the plaintiffs as well as Facebook declined to comment. However, the judge insisted that anyone seeking to file a lawsuit against Facebook cannot use the argument of privacy and wiretapping but can make a breach of contract claim instead. Davila has also dismissed a similar case back in 2015, which was on file for more than five years.

Facebook is a widely used social media site, and reports indicate that the company is seeking to be an all-around place on the web that people can use for whatever reason, including video streaming.