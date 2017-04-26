'Factorio' Version 0.15.0 Release Date News: Wube Software Releases New Update Ahead of Schedule

Game developer Wube Software surprised fans and gaming enthusiasts when they launched version 0.15.0 of the real-time strategy game "Factorio" ahead of its scheduled release date. The latest version of the video game was made available on Monday, April 24, one day earlier than its promised launch.

Youtube/Factorio A screenshot from the official trailer of the game "Factorio."

In a blog post published last week, Wube Software teased fans that the new version of the strategy game will be arriving on Tuesday, April 25. But, much to the surprise and delight of many gamers, the company announced via Twitter on Monday that version 0.15.0 of the game was already available. Then, they shocked players even more when they released version 0.15.1 four hours later.

Version 0.15.0 of "Factorio" is the main update that fans had been eagerly waiting for. This version comes with three major features: Research Overhaul, Nuclear Power and Blueprint Library.

The Research Overhaul feature comes with four new science packs: Military, Production, High-tech and Space. The Blueprint Library, on the other hand, allows gamers to keep the blueprint of their game saves and even share them when in multiplayer mode.

The major update of the game also improved map interaction, added a wagon for the transportation of fluids, and introduced a feature that would indicate that the player's body and items are slowly degrading whenever the character dies in multiplayer mode. Mini tutorials are also available, as wells new scenarios for player-versus-player (PvP) and Wave defense.

The version 0.15.1 update, on the other hand, is just a minor update that fixes the errors that were identified after the launch of version 0.15.0. It reduced the noise effect when players are on zoom-to-world view, and it also resolved the update error and the Steam configuration loading error that gamers complained about in the forums.

The full release notes of "Factorio" version 0.15.0 can be read here.