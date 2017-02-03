5 Facts About IRS Law Restricting Political Sermons

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria) U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

President Donald Trump told the thousands gathered at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday that he was going to get rid of the Johnson Amendment.

"I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution," stated President Trump.

While running for president, Trump vowed to get rid of the Johnson Amendment, which among other things prohibits clergy from endorsing politicians from the pulpit.

Here are five interesting facts about the Johnson Amendment, including when it was enacted, opposition to it, and how it fared when challenged in the courts.