'Fahrenheit 451' Cast News: Sofia Boutella Set to Play Lead Role

"The Mummy" actress Sofia Boutella has joined the cast of HBO Films' upcoming movie "Fahrenheit 451."

(Photo: Youtube/Universal Pictures)A screenshot of Sofia Boutella from the official trailer of "The Mummy."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boutella will be playing the film's lead. She will be starring in the adaptation of Ray Bradbury's 1953 classic novel of the same name alongside Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon.

Bradbury's work is a dystopian novel, and is set in a futuristic America where television and media serve to numb the mass population. In this world, history has been erased, and books are outlawed. If such written works are found, there are "firemen" who are tasked with the responsibility of burning them all.

Jordan will be playing the role of Montag, a young "fireman" who struggles with abandoning the world he knows in an effort to regain his humanity. Shannon, on the other hand, will portray Beatty, the captain of Montag as well as his mentor.

Boutella will play a character named Clarisse. She is an informant who finds herself caught between the rivalry and competing interests of Montag and Beatty.

The novel has previously been adapted several times. A film adaptation written and directed by French director François Truffaut was released in 1966. There is also a 1982 Radio BBC version.

The upcoming TV movie adaptation by HBO Films will be directed by Ramin Bahrani, who also co-wrote the script with Amir Naderi from "99 Homes."

Aside from Bahrani, Jordan will be serving as the project's executive producer through his Outlier Productions, along with Sarah Green, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen. David Coatsworth is also producing the project.

Boutella is a former dancer who, in the past, toured with Madonna and worked with Nike. Her breakout role in films was in "Kingsman: The Secret Service," in which she appeared opposite established actors like Colin Firth and Samuel L. Jackson. She also played an alien character in "Star Trek Beyond." She will appear next in films like Universal's "The Mummy" with Tom Cruise and "Atomic Blonde" with Charlize Theron.

HBO's adaptation of "Fahrenheit 451" has no official air date yet.