'Fairy Tail' Chapter 517 Spoilers & Predictions: An Emotional Battle Between Erza and Irene/Wendy Could Be Set to Take Place

There are already many layers to the seemingly inevitable showdown between Irene Belserion and Erza Scarlet, as it's already a matchup pitting a mother against her daughter. However, chapter 517 of the "Fairy Tail" manga may add even more drama to the encounter as Wendy becomes an unwilling part of the conflict.

Over on the r/FairyTail Subreddit, fans have been offering up their predictions with regards to how things may go down between Irene and Erza.

Funimation Chapter 517 of the 'Fairy Tail' may feature Erza squaring off against an Irene-possessed Wendy

Predictions put forth by Redditors "Draenalisk" and "Willowbane" have gained plenty of attention and acclaim from other fans present on the thread, and according to them, the fight between Irene and Erza will be made even more complex because of how Wendy gets involved in it.

The Redditors predict that Irene will take over Wendy's body, essentially using her as a tool to shield against any attacks from Erza. The tactic is expected to work since Erza will be hesitant to do anything that could potentially harm a close friend, and this will give Irene the upper hand as opportunities for her to attack her daughter will now be available.

As a counter to this, the prognosticators are hinting that Erza may attempt to "awaken" Wendy, calling on her personally in the hopes that she may break free from the powerful magic of Irene. But whether this potentially dramatic encounter really will take place is something fans will just have to find out in chapter 517 of the "Fairy Tail" manga.

Along with the potential Wendy/Irene vs. Erza encounter, the next chapter of the manga may also give readers an update regarding what is going on with Natsu who is currently fighting for his life.

If these predictions pan out, then chapter 517 has a chance to be something truly memorable and one that "Fairy Tail" fans may not want to miss.