'Fairy Tail' Chapter 520 Spoilers: Natsu's, Irene's Respective Fates to Be Revealed

Natsu's unconscious state may finally come to an end as spoilers suggest that "Fairy Tail" chapter 520 could show fans his much-anticipated Natsu Dragneel (END) form.

Kodansha Comics"Fairy Tail" chapter 520 promotional cover

In the last couple of chapters of the famed manga, the Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild has been going back through his memories where he met his adoptive father, Igneel. There, the Fire Dragon King told Natsu about his power including how the END seed eats his Dragon one.

As it turned out, the Demon Seed END, which was put in him by Zeref, was slowly taking over the Dragon Seed planted by the Dragon Slayer enchantment. While Igneel's story did not sum up what Natsu's fate would be by the end of his journey inside his dream, fans are hoping that he will eventually get the chance to choose between being a demon and a dragon.

Interestingly, despite dealing with his subconscious, Natsu actually has a sense of what is happening to him. He admitted that he knows that he is slowly dying. Shall he eventually die in a sense that he will transform himself into END, this will be the last time that he will be able to think like a human being.

Elsewhere, another much-anticipated bit from the upcoming chapter revolves around Irene's unknown fate. In the previous installment, she returned to her human form after she was seemingly beaten by Erza. This pushed her to devolve back from her dragon incantation which caused some worry from fans.

In an online community forum, some fans are keeping an optimistic mindset, arguing that she could just have passed out. Others are even speculating that she may have destroyed the meteor that caused her to collapse. This particular plot twist, in hindsight, is only fitting given that she was the one who activated it in the first place. As of now, however, it is difficult to be sure on what exactly happened to her.

Find out how Natsu's and Irene's respective fates will turn out when Fairy Tail" chapter 520 hits stands this coming Tuesday, Feb 7.