'Fairy Tail' Chapter 531: Zeref's Quick Fix Is Both Noble and Selfish; Will He Ultimately Wield the Ravines of Time?

The Ravines of Time has quickly become the most important piece of magic in the entire universe as two powerful mages set their sights on it for very different reasons. What other revelations will the next chapter of "Fairy Tail" bring as the popular manga series inches closer to its ultimate conclusion?

Kodansha Comics "Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

The previous chapter titled "Neo Eclipse" not only revealed Anna's plans for the aberration known as the Ravines of Time; it also brought the narrative back to the ongoing battle between Zeref and Natsu to give Emperor Spriggan a chance to also come clean about his plans.

The Ravines of Time is described as "a magic that has no place in this age," or in much simpler terms, "the magic of nothingness." According to Anna, this uncontained and uncategorized piece of magic, which is the size of a mere orange, may have been the result of the journey through 400 years' worth of time that she and the dragon slayers went on.

The breach they created in the time-space continuum caused a slight distortion that eventually resulted to the "abnormal magic" that is now known as the Ravines of Time. It is devoid of any kind of element and thus may stand a chance to engulf the evil Acnologia and send him into a void.

But Zeref has his own plans for the Ravines of Time. He only needs Mavis' Fairy Heart to combine with the aforementioned aberration to trigger what he dubs as Neo Eclipse. This plan will ultimately reset time to when Zeref was still a mortal, his brother Natsu was still alive, and they still stood a chance to defeat Acnologia. It is a seemingly simple enough plan that Natsu strongly opposes because it could also erase everything that has happened at this point.

The possibility of resetting everything has led fans to speculate about a potential reboot of the entire series; that is, if Zeref does end up succeeding. Others have also expressed concern about the reset causing a major shake-up to the entire narrative, which would render a lot of things, the founding of the Fairy Tail guild included, meaningless and non-existent.

There is, however, a trump card in the form of the book that is now in the possession of Natsu's friends. How will this book and what Mavis said about Natsu's friends being his one and only salvation play into the building climax of the manga series' final arc?

Chapter 531 of "Fairy Tail" will feature cover and center color pages and will be out in the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.