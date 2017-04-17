'Fairy Tail' Chapter 532 Spoilers: Double-Chapter Issue to Feature Intense Zeref vs Natsu Battle; Is Natsu Turning Into Dragon-Demon Hybrid?

Who gets to wield the Ravines of Time first will greatly shift the fate of the universe in the next chapter of the manga series "Fairy Tail."

Kodansha Comics "Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

The upcoming double-chapter installment, which also promises to come with a "super hot" cover and a colored title page, will feature the two opposing forces of Anna and Zeref vying for the unimaginable magic contained in the Ravines of Time. And while their intentions could both put an end to the threat of the Black Dragon, Acnologia, Zeref's plan aims to cancel out time itself and bring things back to the very beginning.

But an unexpected third contender in the form of Natsu's Dragon Force appeared at the end of chapter 531, just as Mavis, seemingly oblivious to Zeref's plan, arrived at the battle scene. Anna herself has begun looking into a way to break open the sealed Ravines of Time for another shot at trapping Acnologia inside it. Whose force will prove to be stronger than the others and end up putting an end to the Black Dragon's reign of terror?

Is Acnologia about to meet his metaphorical end in the hands of Anna? Will time be reset by Zeref's Neo Eclipse instead? Or will Natsu and his destructive Dragon Force, said to be the final, most powerful state every Dragon Slayer can reach, surprise everyone with a twist that shakes the universe at its very core?

The arrival of Mavis may have just tipped the scales to Zeref's favor since he now has everything he needs to execute his plan. There is also a speculation that Natsu might just turn into a dragon-demon hybrid, which could shift things in unexpected ways. Anna and her team aboard the Christina could also still stand a chance of unsealing the Ravines and trapping Acnologia inside it.

Something big and game-changing is undoubtedly happening in chapter 532 titled "I Can No Longer See Love," which may also feature some retrospective from Zeref that can shed more light to the motivation behind his plan.

The next chapter of "Fairy Tail" comes out in the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.