'Fairy Tail' Chapter 535 Spoilers: Natsu Confronts Zeref; Lucy Transforms Into Evil?

With the help of her photographic memory, Lucy will bring back Natsu in the next chapter of "Fairy Tail," but she has to deal with the consequences of her actions. In chapter 535, fans of the series will get to see if Lucy will be able to recuperate following the events in the previous chapter or if they are going to see the last of her.

Facebook/fairytailfunimationPromotional photo for "Fairy Tail"

Spoilers for chapter 535 suggest that as Natsu returns, he will have another face-off with Zeref. However, his return may have devastating effects on Lucy.

It can be recalled that in chapter 534, Lucy tried to resurrect Natsu as she recalled the missing words on the Book of E.N.D. But while she succeeded in bringing Natsu back to life, her action will take its toll on her as it leaves her in a trance-like state.

In the upcoming chapter, Gray and Happy will notice that something is wrong with Lucy and they will be concerned about her.

Although Lucy is now at risk of losing her life after performing Natsu's resurrection, there are speculations that it will instead have a different effect on her. Some fans speculate that in chapter 535, veins will start to become visible throughout her body and it is possible she will become something evil. Speculations are rife that Lucy's transformation will cause Natsu's battle against the evil forces to intensify.

Another highlight of the upcoming episode is Natsu's impending battle with Zeref. Spoilers suggest that after being resurrected, Natsu will confront his brother Zeref and stop him from casting the Neo Eclipse spell. Fans can expect this battle to be an action-packed one, especially since Zeref was the one who had caused his death.

Elsewhere in the episode, Anna will also finally prove that her theory was right all along that it was Zeref who had deliberately closed the Ravines of Time so they could not use it to trap the Black Dragon.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 535 is set to air on May 17 in Japan.