'Fairy Tail' Chapter 535 Spoilers: Natsu Is Back to Stop Zeref for Good, But Lucy Takes His Spot?

Manga fans have not seen the last of Natsu after all. In the next chapter of "Fairy Tail," Lucy and company will make an attempt to bring him back, but it comes with a devastating price.

Facebook/fairytailfunimationPromotional photo for "Fairy Tail"

Titled "The Door to the Vow," chapter 534 of "Fairy Tail" will see Zeref rise to greater power. Thanks to the Fairy Heart, the space between time cannot be opened regardless of Anna's efforts.

This pushes Lucy to patch up the part of the Book of E.N.D., which she manages to do. This leads her to successfully resurrect Natsu in "Fairy Tail" chapter 534, but at her expense.

The spoilers about the upcoming chapter suggests that bringing Natsu back comes with an unforeseen consequence that Lucy will have to pay.

What exactly it is remains to be seen, but it sure is enough to worry fans about her fate. From what was shown in the recent chapter, Lucy may have been put in a trance-like state. She is also constantly shivering and sweating.

Lucy's heroic deed definitely gives "Fairy Tail" fans who are just not ready to see Natsu go some comfort, but it goes to show that a loss might still be necessary in defeating Zeref.

Speaking of the bad guy, just when he thought that he already got rid of Natsu, the Black Wizard will experience déjà vu in "Fairy Tail" chapter 535.

Titled "The Strongest Power," the new chapter of the manga will see Natsu back on his feet after being killed by Zeref in their recent and possibly bloodiest confrontation yet.

Natsu appears to be more determined to stop Zeref for good and in "Fairy Tail" chapter 535, he intends to make sure he would not fail this time.

Fans are expecting an epic rematch between the two. With Zeref more powerful than ever and the anxiety about Lucy, Natsu is under a lot pressure.

"Fairy Tail" chapters 534 and 535 will be released on May 10 and May 17, respectively.