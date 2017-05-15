'Fairy Tail' Chapter 536 Spoilers: Zeref vs. Natsu Fight to Come to an End? Will Lucy Die?

The battle between brothers Zeref and Natsu may finally come to an end in the next chapter of the manga series "Fairy Tail." Will Natsu's newfound life and power prove to be strong enough to break through the infiniteness of time and space?

Kodansha Comics Official Website"Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Magazine" since 2006.

Zeref has already activated Neo Eclipse using Mavis' Fairy Heart and the time-space aberration known as the Ravines of Time. But just when he was about to go through it and reset the world, Natsu was brought back to life thanks to Lucy's efforts of rewriting the Book of E.N.D.

While it seems that Zeref's intentions may be for the sake of the greater good, Natsu is still not convinced that resetting time and letting go of everything that has happened up to this point is the best and final answer. Also, he seems determined to fight Zeref for it, as long as he's still breathing. But what he doesn't know is that his life may come with a price that his friend Lucy will have to pay for eventually.

Can Lucy overcome the consequences of rewriting the Book long enough to help Natsu defeat Zeref, or will she succumb to the corruption that has already begun spreading through her body? Will she really be able to overwrite the demon that is inside Natsu, and what price will she have to pay for doing so?

There are speculations that Lucy may die as a result of tampering with the Book, but that the rewrite may also lead to Natsu acquiring a new form of fire magic that can stop, if not completely annihilate, his immortal brother. However, Zeref has also unleashed an equally powerful magic that can, in turn, kill Natsu again, without any hope of resurrection this time around. Whose power will prevail in the end?

In other news, Hiro Mashima, the creator of "Fairy Tail," has just officially confirmed that the manga series is coming to an end in about two volumes. And since each manga volume is usually composed of 8-9 chapters, this means that the highly popular series will be ending in less than 20 chapters.

Fans of the manga artist need not worry, though, because Mashima has also said to watch out for his new project, which should come out soon after "Fairy Tail" comes to an end.

A new chapter of "Fair Tail" comes out on the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Magazine."