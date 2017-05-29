'Fairy Tail' Chapter 537 Rumors: Zeref Turns Good as Mavis Breaks the Ankhseram Curse

Things are getting more exciting in the "Fairy Tail" universe as the popular manga series tapers toward its end. In fact, it is said that the next installment of the manga will feature Zeref finally turning away from his evil deeds as, allegedly, Mavis will free him from the Ankhseram Curse that turned him wicked 400 years ago.

The previously released chapter 536 of "Fairy Tail" had Natsu and Zeref giving their best as they try to outdo each other's supremacy. While Zeref had always been the strongest wizard in the "Fairy Tail" universe, Natsu's newfound power that came with his resurrection proved too difficult for him to handle.

Despite having defeated Zeref, though, Natsu did not proceed to kill his brother. Because of this, it is now suspected that the upcoming chapter 537 may feature the beginning of a new Zeref as he turns his back from the evil that has engulfed him for 400 years. According to reports, "Fairy Tail" chapter 537 may have Mavis undoing the Ankhseram Curse on Zeref, and this will unchain him from his wicked ways.

Meanwhile, apart from Mavis possibly breaking the curse on Zeref, rumors also claim that "Fairy Tail" chapter 537 will reveal that the already presumed dead Anna Heartfilia and Ichiya are actually alive. To the uninitiated, Anna and Ichiya were aboard the Christina, the Pegasus Guild Ship, when it rammed Acnologia into the Ravines of Time. Hence, when Acnologia was sucked into the mysterious and disorganized magical dimension, the ship was, likewise, was pulled into it. While it is suspected that Anna and Ichiya may now be dead, some believe that they may have abandoned Christina just before it was swallowed by the Ravines of Time, which means they are still alive.

Will Mavis really undo the Ankhseram Curse on Zeref? Will the fans of the manga series see a new Zeref in the future chapters of "Fairy Tail?" Did Anna and Ichiya really survive?

Find out when "Fairy Tail" chapter 537 arrives this May 31.