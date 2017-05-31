'Fairy Tail' Chapter 538 Spoilers: Chapter Title Hints at More Unexpected Developments; Lucy's Fate to Be Revealed?

With only nine chapters left before the ultimate conclusion, it seems that manga creator Hiro Mashima has already begun tying up loose ends on his popular manga series "Fairy Tail."

Kodansha Comics Official Website"Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

The previously published 537th chapter titled "The Power of Life" saw two unexpected events happening. First off, there's Mavis freeing Zeref from the Curse of Contradiction that has plagued his very soul for the most part of his immortal life. Despite everything that Zeref has done, Mavis could not get herself to kill the man she loved. And since she was herself afflicted with the Curse of Contradiction, a rather straightforward plan of reawakening her love for Zeref was all it took to finally reduce the Black Wizard to ashes.

But since Zeref did also have deep feeling for Mavis, his own love for the First Fairy Tail Guild Master also took Mavis' life away, thus ensuring that they were going to stay together in a much happier capacity in the afterlife. The chapter also saw the surprising revival of Makarov, who was previously presumed dead.

How are these events going to affect the upcoming events in the final nine chapters of the manga series? Speculations about chapter 538 titled "When the Flames Die Out" suggest that the fight may still be far from over since the title seems to be hinting at some shocking developments ahead.

There is still the matter with the "Book of E.N.D." and how Lucy has literally been sacrificing her life for the sake of rewriting Natsu's fate. Could the title of the next chapter be referring to Lucy's ultimate end? How will Natsu even react to what Lucy did for his sake?

Also, has the threat of Acnologia really been annihilated, or will the Black Dragon find a way to escape the Ravines of Time?

Moreover, some fans were not really pleased with the sudden revival of Makarov and may appreciate a much deeper reasoning to go with this unexpected development.

A new chapter of "Fairy Tail" comes out on the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Magazine."