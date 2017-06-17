'Fairy Tail' Chapter 540 Rumors: Natsu, Anna, and Ichiya to Return

After disappearing in the previous chapter of "Fairy Tail," rumors claim that the upcoming chapter of the long-running and popular manga series will feature the reappearance of Natsu as he challenges Acnologia's might and power.

Fairy Tail TVRumors claim that Natsu, Anna, and Ichiya may return in chapter 540 of "Fairy Tail" manga version.

With only a few more chapters remaining before "Fairy Tail" comes to an end, things are expected to further heat up in the long-running and popular manga series. While he disappeared along with the disintegration of the Book of END two chapters ago, prompting some to believe that he is gone for good, rumors now suggest that Natsu will return in chapter 540 of the manga series.

As the recently released chapter 539 of "Fairy Tail" features the return of Acnologia after it was thought that the Black Dragon has already been trapped in the Ravines of Time, it is said that Natsu's presence is very much needed by the Fairy Tail Guild. After all, Acnologia has already declared that he owns the Ravines of Time.

While the combined forces of Natsu and the dragon slayers may not be enough to topple down Acnologia, it is said that they might get the much-needed assistance from two characters presumed to be trapped in the Ravines of Time: Anna and Ichiya. To recall, the two were presumed gone for good as well after Christina, the Pegasus ship they were aboard in, was sucked into the Ravines of Time when they rammed Acnologia into the dimension of the Magic of Nothingness.

However, it is suspected that Anna and Ichiya may have survived the Ravines of Time after all. Hence, they, too, will return in the upcoming chapter of "Fairy Tail" and help Natsu and the other dragon slayers in their quest to defeat Acnologia.

Will Natsu really return? Did Anna and Ichiya really survive the Ravines of Time?

Find out when "Fairy Tail" chapter 540 arrives in the coming days.