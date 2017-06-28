'Fairy Tail' Chapter 541 Rumors: Dragon Slayers to Deal with Two Versions of Acnologia

While the currently released chapter 540 of "Fairy Tail" has confirmed that Anna and Ichiya are indeed alive, the two have brought bad news: The Ravines of Time has only made Acnologia even more powerful, and the dragon slayers will now have to deal with the physical and spiritual versions of the black dragon in the next chapter of the manga series.

Fairy Tail TVShown in the photo is the promotional image for the anime version of "Fairy Tail." Rumors claim that the mages may use the Fairy Sphere magic in chapter 541 of manga's "Fairy Tail."

After it was speculated that Anna and Ichiya may still be alive despite the Pegasus ship, they were aboard in was sucked into the Ravines of Time, "Fairy Tail" chapter 540 has finally revealed that they indeed survived. While Anna and Ichiya's return, naturally, delighted the mages, unfortunately, they were the bearer of bad news: Acnologia has consumed the magic in the Ravines of Time, making him even more powerful as he now possesses the new magic called Time-Space magic.

Because of the overabundance of magic, it has also been revealed that Acnologia has now split into two, one being his spiritual self, and the other his physical self. While his spiritual version remains in the Ravines of Time, the bad news is that his physical form is on its way back to Magnolia.

When "Fairy Tail" chapter 541 arrives, fans can expect that the battle between the seven dragon slayers and Acnologia will finally happen. With Acnologia now more powerful than ever, fans can only wonder if the mages stand a chance at all even if they combine their forces.

However, it is said that the splitting of Acnologia's self into two may have made him vulnerable. As his spiritual self is now separated from him, it is suspected that it will be easier for the dragon slayers to destroy his physical form, which may also affect his spiritual form in the Ravines of Time. Nonetheless, there are also those who suspect that both of his bodies may have become even more vulnerable.

Other sources claim that the mages will defeat Acnologia with the use of the most powerful mage magic, Fairy Sphere. As Acnologia can no longer be defeated, it is said that Lucy will suggest to trap the Black Dragon in eternity instead.

Do the mages stand a chance against Acnologia? Find out when "Fairy Tail" chapter 541 arrives in the coming days.