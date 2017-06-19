'Fairy Tail' Chapter 541 Spoilers: Can the Mages and the Dragon Slayers Defeat the Dragon King Before He Destroys Magnolia?

The Dragon Slayers are about to fulfill their destiny on the next chapter of the popular manga series "Fairy Tail." And now that Anna and Ichiya have returned, will they be able to aid the mages of Magnolia in their own upcoming battle against Acnologia's physical form?

"Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

With only six chapters left, manga creator Hiro Mashima has really been raising the ante on the final battles that are about to commence in his highly popular manga series. Acnologia alone is already a formidable foe, but what if he's managed to split in two, without him meaning to, and has also now managed to bring all the Dragon Slayers together in one place?

After devouring the Ravines of Time, the Black Dragon's power became so immensely unstable that he ended up splitting in two: a physical form that is now headed to Magnolia to cause more destruction and a spiritual form dwelling within the Ravines of Time, making pillars out of the Dragon Slayers to utilize their magic and stabilize his own.

But the undying hope of their friends back in Magnolia has managed to reach the Dragon Slayers and helped them break out of the pillars that encased them. Now that they are all together, fueled by their mission and the desire to return home to their friends, Natsu and the rest of the Dragon Slayers are all set to take on the Dragon King, Acnologia, once and for all. But can Erza and the mages do the same for Acnologia's physical form that's still threatening to destroy Magnolia?

Fans are hoping that the upcoming final battles will be an intense one that is not bound to end with one hit. The power of friendship may be immensely strong in the "Fairy Tail" universe, but Acnologia's reputation truly precedes him and he should at least be able to show the Dragon Slayers, as well as the Mages in Magnolia, why he came to be called the Dragon King.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 541 comes out on the next issue of the Kodansha's Weekly Shounen Magazine.

Meanwhile, Mashima has been flooding his Twitter feed with artworks featuring the various "Fairy Tail" characters. The manga series began serialization almost eleven years ago in 2006, and it is now about to end in six weeks. To date, the series has already inspired three spin-off manga, an anime adaptation consisting of 277 episodes, a nine-part original video animation (OVA), and two movies.