'Fairy Tail' Chapter 542 Spoilers: Lucy to Seek Out Fairy Sphere as Acnologia vs. Dragon Slayers Battle Continues!

With only less than 10 chapters left before its ultimate end, Hiro Mashima's long-running manga series "Fairy Tail" is definitely building up to not only an explosive conclusion but also one huge treat for its loyal fans.

Kodansha Comics Official SiteIn Kodansha Comics’ Fairy Tail Humble Manga Bundle promo, fans can get 0 worth of digital manga for a price of their own choosing.

Kodansha Comics has recently announced their "Fairy Tail x Humble Bundle" wherein fans can get some $600+ worth of digital manga for a price of their own choosing. Aside from offering a choice of four tiers that will ultimately unlock "Fairy Tail" manga volumes 1–45 as well as an exclusive art book and a one-shot manga, Kodansha will also be giving buyers a chance to support a charity of their choice through the Paypal Giving Fund. The manga volumes are available in CBZ and PDF formats.

More details about this promo, which will last until Wednesday, July 5, are available on Kodansha's official site.

Meanwhile, the latest chapter of "Fairy Tail" featured the action-packed beginnings of the battle between the Dragon Slayers and Acnologia inside the Ravines of Time. But not even the best of the Slayers' combined efforts managed to put a scratch on the arrogant Dragon King.

Meanwhile, back in Magnolia, the rest of the Fairy Tail guild were hard pressed in coming up with the best way to take down Acnologia's dragon form, which was currently headed to their town to ultimately destroy it. And while everybody seemed to be losing hope, Lucy came up with a solution that could exploit Acnologia's dragon slayer side as well as the giant reptilian's motion sickness, to consequently bring him down.

Will Lucy's plan of utilizing the power of the Fairy Sphere finally succeed in annihilating the threat of Acnologia's dragon form? On the other hand, how will the Dragon Slayers fair in their on-going fight with Acnologia's soul inside the Ravines of Time? What other abilities will they be able to use that will not necessitate the use of magic?

The final gamble for the world's survival begins and some fans are speculating that Mavis and Zeref may possibly return to aid the guild and the Dragon Slayers in their seemingly hopeless fight against Acnologia.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 542 titled "Instinct" is due out on the next issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shounen Magazine.