'Fairy Tail' Chapter 543 Spoilers: How Can the Mages and Dragon Slayers Gain Ground Against Acnologia in the Final Three Chapters?

Acnologia continues to gain ground against the dragon slayers and Magnolia. Will the upcoming final three chapters of the popular Japanese manga series "Fairy Tail" finally shift the battle towards the good guys' favor?

In the previously released chapter titled "The Magic Hope," Lucy finally found the Fairy Sphere spell book while the rest of the Fairy Tail guild and their allies searched out for ships to use in their plan against Acnologia's dragon form. But while finding the book awakened new hope of victory for the mages, Acnologia pulled a fast one on them by destroying all ships in sight.

Meanwhile, inside the Ravines of Time, the dragon slayer's battle against Acnologia's soul was getting nowhere fast. The self-proclaimed Dragon King continued to prove how much stronger he is against the dragon slayers at every turn. However, Natsu and his crew were fueled by the desire to live through their fight to see their friends again. Will friendship prove to be a more powerful force than what the Dragon King's immunity to magic can handle?

The upcoming chapter titled "Connected Hearts" will hopefully start to show the Fairy Tail guild gaining ground against their enemies. But will their plans really work against an all-powerful dragon whose only known weakness is his motion sickness? All ships are gone and done for, the slayers seem to be reaching their limits, and Lucy has yet to get everyone's help in activating the Fairy Sphere with no full knowledge of whether or not this could actually work in ultimately taking Acnologia down.

If the mages can find another way to trigger the dragon's motion sickness so as to keep him from swallowing the Fairy Sphere, they may still not be able to get through Acnologia's magic-immune scales, as pointed out by a fan on Reddit. And since Fairy Sphere aims to seal Acnologia in time and the Dragon King has time magic, how can they hope to utilize the full effect of the Fairy Sphere on an enemy who can easily manipulate the power of time?

The third to the last chapter of "Fairy Tail" will be published in the next issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shounen Magazine.

In other news, Funimation has just announced that the movie "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry" from A-1 Pictures will be released in North American theaters this summer. The announcement was made at Funimation's Anime Expo 2017 panel on Saturday, July 1.

A definite release date for the movie has not been announced yet.