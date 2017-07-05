'Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry' Release Date News: Anime Movie to Arrive in North America This Summer

Youtube/Madman A screenshot from the official trailer of "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry."

"Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry" will hit North American shores this summer. This was announced by Funimation during their panel at this year's Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend.

The film is produced by A1-Pictures, the studio behind the anime and movie adaptations of the manga. A1 is also the studio which put out several well-loved anime such as "Sword Art Online," "Your Lie in April," and "Blue Excorcist."

"Attack on Titan" and "Aldnoah.Zero" episode director Satsuma Minamikawa was at the helm of the movie, with Shoji Yonemura in charge of the script. Yonemura also worked as writer for the anime series as well as previous films based on the Hiro Mashima hit manga.

"Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry" follows the wizards of the Fairy Tail guild as they infiltrate the Stella Kingdom in search of the Dragon Cry, a mystical staff of unimaginable cataclysmic power. However, as the group ventures into the city, Natsu undergoes a dangerous transformation as his inner dragon slayer instincts awaken.

Tetsuya Kakihara, Aya Hirano, Rie Kugimiya, Yuichi Nakamura, and Sayaka Ōhara will reprise their roles as Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Happy, Gray Fullbuster, and Erza Scarlet, respectively. Makoto Furukawa, Aoi Yūki, and Jiro Saito will also guest star as King Animus, Sonya, and Zash Caine, the man who stole the Dragon Cry staff.

The film was released in Japan back on May 6 with an international release in the same month. Funimation released its English-dubbed version on May 20 at Anime Central and has gained a favorable review among its audience.

Funimation also has a number of anime films to be released alongside "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry" this summer. "Genocidal Organ," the final anime adaptation of Project Itoh's sci-fi work, is set to be released on July 12, with "Eureka Seven Hi Evolution" to follow a few weeks later.