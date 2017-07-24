'Fairy Tail' Final Chapter Spoilers: Mages Live a Happy Life After Acnologia's Death

Fairy Tail TV Shown in photo is the promotional image for the anime version of "Fairy Tail." The final chapter of the manga version of the anime is titled "Irreplaceable Friends."

After a long, grueling, and devastating battle with Acnologia, the story of Natsu and the rest of the Fairy Guild finally comes to a happy end in the final chapter of the long-running manga series, "Fairy Tail."

The recently released chapter 544 of "Fairy Tail" features Acnologia continuing to unleash his powers despite the use of the Fairy Sphere against him. Realizing that the Black Dragon will not stop anytime, Meredy decides to link all of the mages' Continent Power, increasing the power of the Defense Magic.

Apart from increasing the strength of their defense, the combined powers of the other six Dragon Slayers also increased Natsu's strength, eventually resulting in the defeat of the spiritual form of Acnologia. This, eventually, also results in the decay of his physical form and the victory of the mages.

With the death of Acnologia, the future of earth is once again secured. According to spoiler reports, the upcoming last chapter of the manga series, chapter 545, will be an Acnologia-less world and will feature the happier and peaceful lives of the mages. Reportedly, Lucy will be writing a book narrating her adventures with the Fairy Tail Guild, and will become an award-winning writer from then on.

It is also said that Lucy will be writing about the relationships that formed between the mages after they vanished Acnologia. While Gray and Juvia are said to be still confused about their relationship, it is alleged that Elfman and Evergreen will be the writer's favorite pair in the book that she wrote.

While he was thought to have died in chapter 505, reports claim that the final chapter of "Fairy Tail" will reveal that Makarov is actually alive, although he will be riding a wheelchair this time. The final chapter is also alleged to make an important reveal about Mavis and Zeref, and conclude with Natsu and his team getting ready for their new 100-year adventure.

The final chapter of "Fairy Tail" arrives this July 26.