'Fairy Tail' Finale News: Final Chapter of Manga Series Titled 'Irreplaceable Friends'

Fairy Tail TV The finale chapter of the manga version of the anime will be a double issue.

As "Fairy Tail" is tapering toward its end, it has finally been revealed that the final chapter of the long-running manga series will be a double issue and will come with the title "Irreplaceable Friends."

According to reports, scans of the latest issue of "Fairy Tail" reveal that its final chapter will be called "Irreplaceable Friends." Apart from the title, it has also been learned that the upcoming last chapter of the manga series will be a double issue as it is 48 pages long.

While the end for the popular manga series is imminent, reports claim that it will not be the end for the fans' favorite fairy guild. Reportedly, "Fairy Tail" writer Hiro Mashima will be working on another story, presumably a "Fairy Tail" spin-off.

As of this writing, there is no telling how "Fairy Tail" will end. However, it is expected to feature Natsu and the fairy guild getting rid of Acnologia for good, how they live their lives after the Black Dragon has been dealt with, and possibly Lucy and Natsu finally hooking up.

Meanwhile, spoiler reports claim that the second to the last chapter of "Fairy Tail," chapter 544, will reveal Natsu as the king of Earth-land. To recall, chapter 543 featured Acnologia giving Natsu and the seven dragon slayers a hard time as his strength and power increase with every fight. However, it is suspected that chapter 544 may finally have Natsu rising to the occasion as he finds a way to limit the powers of the Black Dragon.

According to rumors, there is a possibility for Natsu to summon the seven flame dragon power to control the growing strength of Acnologia. After all, it is alleged that Wendy has attached her powers and those of others to Natsu using the Enchantment magic.

The final chapter of "Fairy Tail" is expected to come out later this month or early August.