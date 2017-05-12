'Fairy Tail' Finale News: Series Creator Hiro Mashima Confirms the End Is Imminent

Since its debut, "Fairy Tail" has been one of the most watched anime series on television. It is no wonder that many fans hope that the long-running series will never end. Unfortunately, series creator Hiro Mashima recently revealed that the end of the popular anime series is already imminent.

Youtube/MadmanA screenshot from the official trailer of "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry."

Despite the popularity of "Fairy Tail" and the numerous chapters that anime fans have come to love under its belt, it looks like it will not be long before it finally reaches its end. This was confirmed by Mashima himself, as he even shared a tentative timeline as to when the franchise will come to a close.

The series creator recently posted a letter of thanks especially dedicated to the fans of "Fairy Tail." In the said letter, he compared the franchise with his previous works and revealed that the series only has two volumes left before it wraps up.

Although Mashima did not give an exact date as to when the series will drop its final curtain, fans speculate that the manga is just around 20 chapters away from its finale. This is because the manga usually has eight to nine chapters in every volume.

Mashima's letter was translated by a Twitter user named YonkouProd, who shared his direct translation of the series creator's statement through his personal account. The translated version of Mashima's statement reveals some of his plans after "Fairy Tail."

Part of his letter reads: "After this, I have the will to draw more as well—something to set in a new world. Yes, I want to write a new story! 'Fairy Tail' will be completed in about 2 more volumes. After that, I will feel a bit empty. But it is exciting to think about all the new things that might start later. Thank you so much for your support! My new work will begin soon, so please watch the final curtain draw over our fairies until then."

The next chapter of "Fairy Tail" is set for release on May 17. Meanwhile, the "Fairy Tail" movie titled "Dragon City" hit Japanese theaters on May 6.