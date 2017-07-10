'Fairy Tail' Manga Spoilers: Battle with Acnologia Comes to an End in Upcoming 26-Page Chapter

Kodansha Comics Official Website "Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

Hiro Mashima's popular, long-running manga series, "Fairy Tail" is about to come to a close. What intense, new developments are the final three chapters about to bring?

The previous chapter titled "Hearts As One" saw the grounds shift both in the physical and the spiritual realms. While the combined mages of Magnolia worked hand in hand to try and bring Acnologia's dragon form down, the dragon slayers have also found a way to focus their powers onto one source to finally bring Acnologia's spirit to his knees.

Acnologia, the Black Dragon, may have burned down all the ships in the harbor, but Gray and Lyon have found a way to build an ice ship in no time at all using molding magic. And now that Lucy has arrived at Hargeon, right where she first met Natsu and Happy, the battle against the Black Dragon is about to hit its climax.

Natsu, with a lot of help from his fellow dragon slayers, is about to unleash the power of the Seven Flame Dragon. On the other hand, Lucy has begun leading everyone at Hargeon into forming and activating the Fairy Sphere. The said magic, which is the mages' final resort, apparently comes from everybody's strong desire to protect everybody else.

The next chapter of the manga series will consist of 26 pages as it leads dragon battle to its conclusive close. Will Acnologia finally be defeated, or will the self-proclaimed Dragon King reveal a few surprising tricks up his sleeves? Will Natsu and Lucy's efforts to combine everybody's magic into two equally powerful forces be enough to annihilate their biggest nemesis?

Mashima has just reportedly finished the series. The eleven years he has spent sharing the Fairy Tail guild's adventures is really coming to a close.

The manga creator recently shared via Twitter an image of the plaque he received to commemorate his years of hard work. The caption read: "Today, all the staff's work ended, but I received such a wonderful thing to commemorate [the series'] completion. I appreciate it. The staff is the best. Thank you for your hard work."

The third to the last chapter of "Fairy Tail" comes out on the next issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shounen Magazine.