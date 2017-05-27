'Fairy Tail' News: 'Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry' Director Drops Some Information About Season 8

Following series creator Hiro Mashima's announcement that the manga is only 10 chapters away from its finale, "Fairy Tail" fans are now concerned whether or not the next season of their favorite anime series will still see the light of the day. It has been two years since the seventh season wrapped up but Mashima has not yet confirmed if season 8 will ever happen.

Recently, Mashima confirmed that the manga will come to an end soon, leaving many fans disappointed. Although he did not say a word about the renewal of the series for an eighth season, director Tatsuma Minamikawa was generous enough to drop something.

Minamikawa is one of the directors of the animated action film "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry," which marked the return of the manga to the big screen. While the film was his first work with the franchise, he was able to catch some tidbits of information about the future of the "Fairy Tail" anime series.

Asked if "Fairy Tail" would be renewed for another season, Minamikawa said: "At the moment, I personally have not heard anything. Maybe the higher ups are talking about the possibility. At any rate, there isn't not a possibility that something might be coming."

Although Minamikawa's statement did not say for sure that a season 8 is in the works, it somewhat suggests that the animation studio behind the series, A-1 Pictures, has not really forgotten about the "Fairy Tail" franchise.

"Fairy Tail" season 7 aired from 2014 to 2015 and contained the "Grand Magic Game," "Eclipse Celestial Spirits" and "Tartaros" story arcs. Some of the new content of the "Fairy Tail" manga has already been tackled as part of the story of "Fairy Tail: Dragon City," which centered on Natsu and the Fairy Tail guild and was a major success in and out of Japan.

"Fairy Tail" fans have to stay tuned for more updates on the series.