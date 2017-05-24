'Fairy Tail' News: Manga Ending After 10 Chapters

"Fairy Tail" fans don't have many things to be happy about lately. Sure, the anime is finally back to the screen after a long hiatus, but that seems to come with a price. What will happen to the series now?

Kodansha Comics "Fairy Tail" chapter 520 promotional cover

"Fairy Tail" has been on a roll recently. After a long anime hiatus, the series got its groove back with a feature film that its fans really needed at the time. However, after the movie was released, it was officially announced that the "Fairy Tail" manga would be ending.

It has been a long time since it was announced that the manga was in its last arc; thus, many fans wondered if maybe "Fairy Tail" creator Hiro Mashima changed his mind. But it looks like he did not. The latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Jump reveals that there are only 10 chapters left before the series wraps up. This means that the "Fairy Tail" manga will have a total of 63 volumes when it finally ends.

However, despite the manga ending, Mashima said that he doesn't believe that "Fairy Tail's" story is ending yet. "I have a lot of plans, so please look forward to them," the creator said on Twitter. Looks like fans have something to look forward to after all.

The "Fairy Tail" creator also reassured fans that despite one of his projects ending, he is definitely planning to make a new one.

"After this, I have the will to draw more as well — something to set in a new world," Mashima explained. "Yes, I want to write a new story! 'Fairy Tail' will be completed in about 2 more volumes. After that, I will feel a bit empty. But it is exciting to think about all the new things that might start later. Thank you so much for the support! My new work will begin soon, so please watch the final curtain draw over our fairies until then."