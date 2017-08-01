'Fairy Tail' Rumors: Manga Series to Return for a Spin-Off, Sequel

Fairy Tail TV Shown in the photo is the promotional image for the anime version of "Fairy Tail."

While "Fairy Tail" finally took a bow last week after offering its brand of reading pleasure for more than a decade, it is speculated that the mages will be back for a new set of adventures in the future.

There is no denying that "Fairy Tail" is one of the most popular and closely followed manga series. Hence, when the Hiro Mashima story finally concluded with the release of its 545th chapter last month, many fans felt as if a part of them had ended, too. However, according to reports, with "Fairy Tail" chapter 545 ending the saga of the mages in an open-ended manner, there is a possibility for Natsu and the rest of the mages to return for a "Fairy Tail" spin-off.

To the uninitiated, the final chapter of "Fairy Tail" featured happier lives for Natsu and the mages following the defeat of Acnologia in chapter 544. In the said issue, Natsu, Happy, Erza, Gray, Wendy, and Carla gathered all together, with Natsu eventually saying:

"I told you I wanted to do something after the fight ended. I finally got permission. A 100 Year Quest!! I'm fired up!!!"

With the last issue ending with Natsu taking charge of the new undisclosed mission, it goes without saying that there is, indeed, a lot of room for a sequel. As Mashima has also said in the past that, while the original run of "Fairy Tail" was coming to an end, its story is far from over, and that he still has a lot of plans that fans can look forward to.

While Mashima has yet to announce a spin-off or sequel to "Fairy Tail," fans are already suspecting that ideas for the next saga of Natsu and the mages are already spinning in his head, and the original characters who survived in the events of the just-concluded "Fairy Tail" may return once Mashima is ready, who knows exactly when.