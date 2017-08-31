Faith Amidst the Flood

A Kentucky pastor who got trapped by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, after traveling there with his wife so she could get surgery last Friday described "traumatic" flooding in the city as the now tropical cyclone continues pounding the area, threatening to make natural disaster history.

"It's just the saturating rain, the rain right now is just sort of relentless," Daryl Cornett, pastor of First Baptist Church in Hazard, told WYMT on Sunday. "Just imagine it just raining and raining and raining and the water having nowhere to go."

Cornett told the network that since his wife Cindy's successful surgery to remove a tumor at MD Anderson Cancer Center on Friday, they have had to cancel their flight home a number of times due to the flooding.

